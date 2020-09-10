Uber suspends carpooling to limit coronavirus infections

Angela Lang / CNET



Uber suspended ride-sharing in the United States and Canada on Tuesday, March 17, in an attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus, the company confirmed by email. This means that if you use the ride-sharing app in any of those countries, the UberPool option is no longer available, as previously reported by Reuters.

“Our goal is to help stop the community spread curve in the cities we serve,” said Andrew Macdonald, senior vice president of Uber Rides and Platform, in a statement. “We remain in close contact with local leaders and will continue to work with them to discourage non-essential travel.”

UberPool service is typically available in New York, Miami, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Toronto, New Jersey, Chicago, Washington DC, Boston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, San Diego, Las Vegas, Denver, Seattle, Austin, Nashville, and Portland .



Uber also added an in-app message reminding riders to ride only when necessary. Regular commutes and food delivery platform Uber Eats, which waived delivery fees to help local restaurants overcome the outbreak, will continue to be available.

Last week, Uber said it could temporarily suspend the accounts of any driver or driver who has contracted or been exposed to the coronavirus. He did that with about 240 accounts in Mexico after some passengers had contact with two drivers who may have been exposed to the virus.

