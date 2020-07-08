Uber now lets you book a ride for $ 50 an hour

Angela Lang / CNET



Uber is now allowing passengers to use its hourly service. The on-demand driver company announced on Friday, May 29, a new feature called “hourly booking” that allows people to schedule a trip for $ 50 an hour for up to seven hours at a time.

People usually order an Uber when they need to get from one place to another. But Uber says that with hourly reservations, customers can do various errands or even take a tour. There are some caveats, such as not traveling to and from airports and not making trips outside of the city service area.

“We are launching Hourly to provide passengers with a more convenient way of doing things,” said Niraj Patel, director of passenger operations for Uber, in a statement. “And to provide additional profit opportunity for drivers as we move into this ‘new normal.'”

Uber has seen its business drop dramatically since the new coronavirus pandemic in early March. In a call with investors, the company said in mid-April that the volume of travel had dropped by as much as 80 percent. To deal with this, Uber has been looking for new ways to make a profit and save money. Has focused on its delivery service Uber Eats; got rid of his rental business scooters and bicycles, and has laid off thousands of employees.

Uber’s hourly booking service has already been available in several cities in Australia, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East, but this is the first time it’s been offered in North America.

With the new offer, passengers can book rides on Uber as usual and enter their first stop as a destination. They then have the option to add multiple stops and select “per hour” from the travel menu. Those stops can be changed if necessary. Uber will show passengers the price difference between hourly and other travel options.

If the trip takes less time than what has been booked, passengers will still have to pay for the hours they selected. And there is an hourly mileage limit, for example, some cities have 40 mile per hour limits. If the trips last longer than the passenger booked, they will be charged a per minute rate. Likewise, if they go beyond the mileage limit, passengers will be charged a rate per mile.

Initially, Uber Hourly Booking will be available in 12 U.S. cities beginning June 2, including Atlanta, Chicago, Washington DC, Dallas, Houston, Miami, Orlando, Tampa, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Tacoma, and Seattle. The company plans to expand to other cities in the United States in the coming weeks.