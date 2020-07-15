Uber is in deals to buy GrubHub delivery service: report

Miquel Benitez / Getty Images



Uber made an offer to acquire food delivery company GrubHub, according to reports by Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal.

Uber’s first offer was earlier in the year and talks with GrubHub are still ongoing, according to reports. GrubHub will review the offer in the coming days and a merger could be consolidated later this month, adds Bloomberg. GrubHub is valued at about $ 4.5 billion, says Bloomberg.

GrubHub is one of the most widely used food delivery platforms with the largest presence, and Uber’s interest in the company is not surprising. Uber, in addition to its primary platform for on-demand drivers, also manages Uber Eats’ transnational business for food deliveries.

Bloomberg and the Journal They clarify that the conversations are in no way proof that an acquisition will materialize. GrubHub did not comment to CNET. Uber did not immediately respond to CNET’s request for comment.



With the collaboration of Eli Blumenthal.