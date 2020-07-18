Uber fires 3,700 employees amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Angela Lang / CNET



For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Uber is laying off 3,700 full-time employees, which represents 14 percent of its total workforce, the company itself said Wednesday, May 6, in a document filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The cuts come from Uber’s customer service and recruiting team, the company said.

Uber said the layoffs are part of a plan to cut operating expenses due to “economic challenges and the uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19″. Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi also agreed to give up her base salary for the rest of the year, according to the regulatory filing.

“Now that people are taking fewer trips, the unfortunate reality is that there is not enough work for many of our front-line customer service employees,” an Uber spokesperson said in a statement sent to CNET by email. “Since we don’t know how long a recovery will take, we are taking steps to align our costs with the size of our business today. This was a difficult decision, but it is the right one to help protect the business for a long time and ensure we get out of business. this stronger crisis. “

Uber has seen that its core ridesharing business has been significantly hit by the coronavirus pandemic, even as the company has tried to expand its offerings like Uber Eats and other delivery services. Rival passenger transport company Lyft also recently laid off some 982 employees, who represent 17 percent of its workforce.

Uber is scheduled to make a call on Thursday, May 7, with investors to discuss its financial results.