Uber confirms purchase of Postmates for $ 2.65 billion

Angela Lang / CNET



Uber has reached an agreement to purchase the Postmates delivery service in a transaction valued at $ 2.65 billion. The acquisition, which was first reported by Bloombergcould give a boost to UberEats, the company’s food delivery service.

“Uber and Postmates have long shared the belief that platforms like ours can power much more than just food delivery – they can be a very important part of local business and communities, which is even more important during crises like that of COVID-19“Uber Chairman Dara Khosrowshahi said in a statement on Monday, July 6, adding that bookings on UberEats increased more than 100 percent during the second quarter.



Playing:

Watch this:

Should you wear a mask or mask during the crisis …

3:30



Now that many restaurant dining rooms are closed as a result of the pandemic, people have turned to delivery and pick-up services like Postmates, UberEats, DoorDash, and Grubhub for their meals. A recent DoorDash survey found that 56 percent of 1,000 customers said their take-out consumption had increased due to the pandemic.

Uber had been rumored to be looking to acquire rival food delivery service GrubHub, but dropped the merger talks amid antitrust concerns. Grubhub is now planning to merge with Dutch food delivery service Just Eat Takeaway in a deal valued at $ 7.3 billion.

Uber’s acquisition of Postmates is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021.