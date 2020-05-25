UAN Activation – UAN number activation – UAN no activation:

Introduction:

This article will give you information related to the UAN portal service. You will the information about what is UAN? What are the objectives of UAN? What are the pre-conditions related to UAN? What are the benefits of this portal service? And how one can activate UAN? This is an initiative by EPFO.

What is UAN?

UAN stands for Universal Account Number. EPFO has introduced UAN driven Member Portal. This Member Portal offers many services and facilities to its member through a single platform. EPFO Member needs to generate his/her registration to enjoy various facilities and services provided by the epfo portal such as UAN card download, KYC information updating, E-passbook download, a listing of different IDs to UAN, file the claim, transfer of fund, etc.

At present, only active members, whose Electronic Challan-cum-Return for the wage month of Jan 2014 onwards is uploaded by the employer would be able to register themselves on UAN drove Member Portal. Members can get UAN from the employer.

For registration, a member has to obtain UAN and member ID from his/her employer. Member’s mobile number would be required to activate registration.

UAN Activation – UAN number activation:

EPFO will generate a Universal Account Number for all the Provident Fund Account Number. This UAN is likely to work as the master key for the multiple Member Ids assigned to the same individual. The primary purpose is to gather all Member Identification Numbers (Member Id) assigned to a single individual under one Universal Account Number. Members can easily find the information of multiple identifiers linked to UAN. Once this UAN allotted to a member, he /she can provide the same number to a new employer.

The prime motto of this UAN is to collect KYC information of its members to eradicate the dependency on the employer and get a better quality of service. To eliminate the redundancy the KYC details are linked to UAN rather than linking it to member ID.

Pre-Conditions related to UAN:

Member can generate UAN number even if he/she is not employed anywhere at present or currently not a member of the EPF scheme. UAN facility is available to everyone.

Member must exist in the ECR with effect from 1st January 2014.

Member must have his/her UAN and member ID from the establishment.

Activation of member’s registration is mandatory.

To access the UAN driven member portal, the member has to create a username and password.

Member’s scanned copies of KYC documents have to upload.

Benefits/ facilities/ services through UAN drove member portal:

Or

Why does one need to have UAN?

Member can activate UAN registration by providing UAN, member ID, and mobile number.

The activation of UAN entitles you to avail of online services provided by the EPFO.

Once a member is activated he/she can access the dashboard of UAN drove member portal.

Member can download EPF UAN passbook and UAN card; the passbook shows an updated statement of employee’s provident fund contribution.

Members can get the EPF balance inquiry through SMS service or simply by giving a missed call from a registered mobile number.

Member can upload the scanned copies of KYC documents; KYC will assist you with the online verification.

A member can enjoy the simple and easy process to withdraw the EPF.

Members can transfer PF online through this portal service.

This portal will provide information for all PF IDs at a single place.

Member can any time update his/her profile such as mobile No, E-mail ID, KYC, password, and other personal details.

For any assistance, the UAN portal provides helpdesk number and helpdesk E-mail.

You can list all of your PF accounts in one place.

To avail, these services mentioned above activation of UAN registration is mandatory. In case, if the employer is not providing UAN number to its employee (member), a member can generate UAN by accessing EPFO’s latest UAN number generation facility by his/her own. But, the employer is authorized for KYC verification.

How can EPF members get his/her Universal Account Number?

EPF member can get his/her UAN details from his/her establishment or employer. In case the employer does not give these UAN details to his/her employee, the employee can quickly check the status of his/her UAN allotment online through the UAN portal. The EPFO provides the facility to check the status of UAN. Let’s understand the process to check the status of UAN.

Required details to check UAN Status :

To access this facility through the UAN portal, a member has to keep a few details ready with him/her. These details are listed below.

PF number, it is normally provided on the salary slip.

Date of birth as mentioned on your age ID proof or as per PF records.

Name the same as mentioned and spelled in PF records.

Mobile number of his/her own and E-mail address.

How can EPFO members check the UAN statement?

OR

How can the member get his/her UAN online ?

Visit the UAN portal through the provided link. https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/ On the top of the page, you will find the option “Check your UAN status” click on it. The new page will open select your state and office from the drop-down list. Enter your PF account no. Here you are supposed to fill the numbers in each box according to the requirement which is mention below each box. Now click the button “Check Status.” The new page will open with the message that indicates your UAN allotted for member ID************ and you will be asked to provide your personal details. UNA details will also send through SMS on the mobile number provided by you. Now start filling the required information. Fill your Name, Date of Birth, Mobile Number, and E-mail ID. Enter your User Name; your UAN will be your username always. Enter your password, and confirm the same once again. Fill the captcha as shown in the box. Press the button “GET PIN.” You will receive the PIN via SMS on your mobile. Tick the box “I Agree.” Fill the PIN that you received through SMS. Press the “Submit” button.

The new page will open. You will find your UAN written on the top of the page in green color. You will also get Your UAN through SMS.

Just after the UAN, you will find the link to the login UAN portal.

By doing this process, you also activated your registration for the UAN member e-Sewa portal. You can anytime access the services of this portal by login the portal using UAN and password.

EPS member who already has his/her UAN is required to activate the UAN registration to enjoy the benefits of UAN drove member portal. Here are the steps members need to follow to activate his UAN registration.

How cam member UAN Activation his/her UAN registration?

To activate UAN registration, a member must have a UAN number (which is provided by the employer) and PF member ID. At this moment we tried to guide you the simplest and easiest method to activate the UAN and check uan activation status.

Member needs to follow the below-mentioned steps to UAN activate :

Go to the official site of EPFO for UAN activation through URL:: http://uanmembers.epfoservices.in/ At the center of the page at the bottom you will find the option “Activate your UAN based registration>>” click on it. Once you press the button ‘Activate your UAN based registration,’ a new page will be displayed where you have to tick the box stating “Have read and understood the instructions.” After ticking the box, the same page will allow members to activate their UAN based registration by filling the required information. Enter your 12 digit Universal Account Number. Enter your mobile number. Enter your Member id Feed the characters shown there on the left side screen, into the box given on the right side. Click on the “GET PIN” button; you will get the PIN within 5 minutes. (If you do not get the PIN within 5 minutes, you need to verify your mobile number again). Now read the disclaimer and tick the box “I Agree.” Now press the “Submit” button. Once you press the Submit button, a new page displayed which states that member’s credentials verified. This page allows the member to create a password for UAN Login. Fill your Name, Father/husband’s Name, Date of Birth, and Establishment Name. Tick the box stating” I declare that the name and the establishment name was shown correct and belonging to me.” Fill your UAN and password, confirm the password once again, and enter your E-mail Id. Now press the “Submit” button.

After pressing the” submit” button, an acknowledgment message will be sent to the member’s registered mobile number for successful registration to access the UAN driven member portal. Member must record and save his/her username and password.

Once a member has successfully activated his or her UAN registration, he or she can log in anytime to the UAN portal with the help of his/her username and password.

Note: User Name will always be member’s UAN.

UAN members can anytime access any service of the portal by login the portal with the help of his/her username and password. A member can follow the below-mentioned path to log in to the UAN portal.

How can UAN Login Member in UAN member e-Sewa portal?

To login UAN portal member needs to open the same link URL::http://uanmembers.epfoservices.in/ On the right-hand side, you will find the uan login window. Enter your UAN and password and click “Sign In.” You logged/signed in successfully.

UAN members can anytime access any service of the portal by login the portal with the help of his/her username and password. After login to the portal, the member can enjoy all the services provided by the UAN and EPFO. As UAN is mandatory for the access of many services like free SMS of monthly EPF balance, transfer of EPF balance from one member account to another, check the status of the claim, in the case of an online grievance, etc.

Let’s discuss these services in detail.

UAN number activation – UAN no activation:

Download E-passbook through UAN:

UAN service provider portal allows EPS members to download the E-passbook of the EPF account. This Passbook provides the details of a member’s monthly PF contribution as well as the monthly contribution by the employer.

Member can also check the contribution made by the employer towards EPS i.e. employee’s pension scheme. Once the employee has downloaded the E-passbook, he can anytime access this service and track his balance. Here are the steps to download the EPF E-passbook.

Login UAN official website i.e. epfindia.gov.in. Sign in with your correct UAN no. As your user ID and your password. The next page will display the member’s names and UAN details on the right-hand side. On the same page on the left-hand side, you will find the “Download” button where you have two options. One is “Download Passbook” and the second is “Download UAN Card.” Click on the option “Download Passbook.” A new page will be displayed showing member’s passbook, and on the same on the right-hand side you will find the radio button “Download Passbook.” Click on this button. Member’s E-passbook will download, and the pdf of the passbook will be appearing.

Now you can any time check the status of your EPF balance same way as you check your normal bank account details online

Download UAN Card through UAN portal:

UAN service provider portal allows EPS members to download the UAN Card. Once a member has activated his UAN registration he/she can download UAN card. This card is very used for the member in case of transfer of balance, claim withdrawal, etc. Let’s check the method to download the UAN card.

Login UNA again through epfindia.gov.in. By using your username and password. The next page will display the member’s names and UAN details on the right-hand side. On the same page on the left-hand side, you will find the “Download” button where you have two options. One is “Download Passbook” and the second is “Download UAN Card.” Click on the option “Download UAN Card.” The new page will display the front and back image of the UAN card in pdf format. The front image of the card shows your personal details such as your UAN, name, photo, member ID, Father’s/Husband’s Name, and KYC details. If the KYC of UAN member is upload by the employer than “Yes” will be displayed in front of KYC on UAN card and if KYC is not uploaded by the employer “No” will show in front of KYC on UAN card. The back image of the card reflects the latest 5 EPF member IDs linked with UAN. You will also find helpdesk number and support E-mail id. “Download UAN Card” option is given in the center of this page just click on it.

Members can save this UAN Card or get the print of the same.

UAN no activation – uan activation login:

How can Member link previous Member IDs to UAN and check the status of previous Member ID ?

The basic concept of this portal is to display multiple EPF Member IDs allotted to a single member at a single platform. Member can view the status of all his/her Member Ids and allows the member check criteria for online transfer claim with the provided options ‘List Previous Member ID’ as well as ‘View Status’ from the ‘Previous Member ID’ menu.

Members can easily link previous member ids by providing some details. These basic details such as name, date of birth, document number, etc. must match with the details of current member id. Let’s check out how can member link previous member ids and view the status of previous member ids.

Let’s check out the steps to link previous member ids to UAN and check the status of the same.

Once member logs into the UAN portal, he /she will find the option “Previous Member ID” on the dashboard of the page. Click on it. The page will show the details of the previous member id which are likely to be linked with UAN. EPF Member is supposed to tick the checkbox which states that member account belongs to him/her and the information displayed is correct and clicks on the “SUBMIT” button. Once the member clicks the ‘Submit’ button, a member will be asked for the same to ensure the message. If the member is sure, he/she can press ok. Once ‘OK’ is clicked by the member, a new page will display stating that information provided in by you successfully saved. To link more previous Ids, the member can follow the same steps. Member can check the status through ‘Previous Member ID’ by selecting ‘View Status.’

By following these simple steps, the member can link his/her previous Member IDs to UAN.

How can member transfer EPF balance from previous Member IDs?

Member can check the eligibility for online transfer claim simply by login the portal. However, this facility of transfer claim online through the UAN portal is under development at EPFO and will be activated soon. We are here showing you the path to access this service. Here are the steps for the same

After login, the UAN portal member will find “Transfer Claims” on the dashboard of the displayed page. Click on it. This will give you three more actions to choose from. 1. File transfer claim. 2. View transfer claim status. And 3. System generated transfer claim status. Members can choose any action as per his/her requirement.

How can members edit the EPF mobile number and E-mail ID?

EPF member can anytime edit the personal info like registered mobile number and e-mail Id through the UAN portal. This service is very useful in case of a change in mobile number and E-MAIL. As you get the monthly balance info and other update related SMS on the registered number and E-mail only.

UAN activation status – uan activation process:

Here are the steps to edit or change your mobile number in EPFO Portal.

Login UAN portal. Select the option “Profile” on the top of the dashboard. Here you will find options like edit mobile number, edit e-mail id, update KYC information, change the password, and edit personal details. Click on “Edit mobile no.” The following screen will display your current mobile no. And you have to feed a new mobile number in the required box. Enter the correct captcha in the box. Click on the “Get Pin” option. You will get the Pin through SMS on a new number enter that Pin and click on the “Submit” button. The following page will inform you your number has successfully changed and you can see this figure just below your name on the dashboard.

Steps to edit your E-mail ID.

Follow the first two steps as mentioned above to change your mobile number. Now choose the option “Edit E-mail ID.” Member needs to Verify his/her primary email id if the first email id not verified member has to click on the option “RESEND VERIFICATION LINK.” Open your inbox and click on the activation link to update the E-mail id in the portal. In case a member cannot find the mail in inbox member has to check the spam or junk folder. Once the member press the link he/ she the message stating your current E-mail is confirmed will be displayed. Now again go back to the “Edit E-mail ID” option and click on it. Here you need to enter your new E-maIl id and press the “SUBMIT” button. You will be sent a verification link on the new E-mail id. Open your inbox and click on the link to activate it in the system. Now you can see the message stating your E-mail has successfully confirmed. You will find this updated new E-mail id in your profile.

How can the EPFO member update his/her KYC details through the UAN portal?

EPF member can update his KYC details through this portal service. This is one of the fantastic features or services offered by UAN to its members. Here are the steps to update the KYC details.

Login the UAN portal through your username and password. On the top of the page on the dashboard, you will find the option “Profile,” click on it. Here you will find the option “update KYC information” click on it. The new screen will be displayed which allows the member to change the KYC information, Here you can find eight types of the KYC document like PAN, Aadhar, Ration Card, Passport, Driving license, Election Card, Bank Account Number, IFSC, and National Population Register. Member needs to select the document which he/she wants to upload. Now feed the details f the selected document such as a name of the document, document number, etc. and attach the scanned copy of the document. The scanned document should not exceed the 300KB size, and it has to be in the jpg/.gif/.png/.pdf format only. Now click the button “Upload and Save.” The new screen will show you the message that your change has to save.

Note : The KYC document uploaded by the member will be updated in the system only after the employer approves it. KYC of the member will be shown as pending till it is approved by the employer.

At this moment with this article, we put sincere efforts to cover all the important aspects related to Employees UAN. We also try to make all the services easy to access through the simplest steps. We hope this article is useful to you.