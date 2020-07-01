U2 will have its own radio channel

U2 will officially launch this July 1st its own radio channel on SiriusXM, in which apart from a lot of music from the group, vocalist Bono and guitarist The Edge will have their own programs.

Close to the Edge will be the space in which the guitarists will converse with musician friends such as Tom Morello, David Byrne or Noel Gallagher, while the vocalist will have his own space titled Bono Calling to explore questions about life, work, hope and the future, with guests like Chris Rock.

DJ Paul Oakenfold, responsible for many of the group’s danceable remixes, will conduct a nightly program called Discothèque with music geared toward the dance floor.

Among other spaces, there will also be space for famous fans to share their favorite U2 songs, starting with Matthew McConaughey.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, The Edge has explained that the project comes from years ago, and has anticipated that the intention of the band is to get involved as much as possible to give the station its authentic personality. The guitarist is even working on small pieces of music for the channel.

Taking as a reference, but distancing himself from Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Radio, The Edge states that they really like the level of commitment of the American rocker, who has “turned his channel into a platform to express ideas and thoughts” about current affairs, something that affects direct and real communication.

30 years of ‘Achtung baby’ yearsIn 2021, thirty years of Achtung baby are celebrated, one of the emblematic albums of the Irish band, which already handles “various ideas” to commemorate the anniversary.

“We want to celebrate, but we’ll see, I’m not sure yet,” said the guitarist.

In this vein, he has admitted that one possibility would be to do an anniversary tour of the 1992 and 1993 ZOO TV Tour along the same lines as they did in 2017 with The Joshua Tree’s thirty-year tour.

“I would love to do something again with the idea of ​​the ZOO TV”, confessed The Edge, without specifying more, although connecting that concept of runaway television communication with the current technological moment.

Finally, The Edge notes that he is always working on new songs, although without thinking about projects or specific dates.

“I have not stopped since we left the road (in December 2019). The question is, I suppose, do we have a completion or launch plan. Not for now. But a lot of exciting music is being created, ”he concluded.