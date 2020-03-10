NEWS

U.S. top financial regulators discuss financial market resilience

March 10, 2020
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin talks with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell earlier to the G20 finance ministers and central financial establishment governors meeting, in Fukuoka, Japan June 8, 2019. Eugene Hoshiko/Pool via REUTERS/File Image

WASHINGTON (1) – Top U.S. financial regulatory officers along with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin talked about the resilience of financial markets amid the unfold of coronavirus on Tuesday, the Treasury Division launched.

The unscheduled title of the President’s Working Group on Financial Markets was centered on the market turmoil as a result of the flu-like sickness has unfold. The Treasury moreover launched that the Financial Stability Oversight Council, one different regulatory panel, will preserve an open meeting March 23 to discuss associated factors.

Reporting by Pete Schroeder

