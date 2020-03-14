NEWS

U.S. dollar net longs tumble to lowest since July 2017: CFTC, Reuters data

March 14, 2020
NEW YORK (1) – Speculators’ net prolonged U.S. dollar positioning throughout the latest week fell to its lowest diploma since July 2017, in accordance to calculations by 1 and U.S. Commodity Futures Shopping for and promoting Charge data launched on Friday.

The price of the net prolonged dollar place was $2.22 billion throughout the week ended March 10, down sharply from $17.28 billion the sooner week.

U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of Worldwide Monetary Market speculators throughout the Japanese yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian {{dollars}}.

In a wider measure of dollar positioning 0#NETUSDFX= that options net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian precise and Russian ruble, the U.S. dollar posted a net prolonged place of $471 million, method down from net longs of $14.876 billion the week sooner than.

The dollar was pummeled by losses in opposition to the safe-haven yen and Swiss franc, although it recovered on Friday in opposition to every currencies amid a slew of economic protection actions to stem the monetary fallout from the coronavirus.

This week net transient positions on the yen and Swiss franc turned net longs, contributing to the decline in bullish bets on the dollar.

The Federal Reserve is predicted to decrease charges of curiosity subsequent week by one different 75 basis components, which ought to put extra pressure on the dollar.

Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Modifying by Jonathan Oatis and Daniel Wallis

Our Necessities:The Thomson 1 Perception Guidelines.

