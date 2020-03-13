U.S. carrying out retaliatory strikes after deadly Iran attack: sources

FILE PHOTO: The Pentagon emblem is seen behind the podium throughout the briefing room on the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., January 8, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

WASHINGTON – The USA is carrying out retaliatory strikes in Iraq in response to a rocket assault on Wednesday that killed two U.S. troops and a British service member at a base north of Baghdad, two U.S. officers suggested on Thursday.

The officers, speaking on scenario of anonymity, did not current particulars on the targets being struck or title the groups being centered. Nonetheless the Pentagon earlier on Thursday squarely blamed Iran-backed militia for Wednesday’s assault, which moreover wounded 14 people.

Considered one of many officers talked about the U.S. response could possibly be proportional to that Wednesday rocket assault.

The Pentagon did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali; Enhancing by Sandra Maler

