U.S. carrying out retaliatory strikes after deadly Iran attack: sources

March 13, 2020
FILE PHOTO: The Pentagon emblem is seen behind the podium throughout the briefing room on the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., January 8, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

WASHINGTON (1) – The USA is carrying out retaliatory strikes in Iraq in response to a rocket assault on Wednesday that killed two U.S. troops and a British service member at a base north of Baghdad, two U.S. officers suggested 1 on Thursday.

The officers, speaking on scenario of anonymity, did not current particulars on the targets being struck or title the groups being centered. Nonetheless the Pentagon earlier on Thursday squarely blamed Iran-backed militia for Wednesday’s assault, which moreover wounded 14 people.

Considered one of many officers talked about the U.S. response could possibly be proportional to that Wednesday rocket assault.

The Pentagon did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali; Enhancing by Sandra Maler

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

