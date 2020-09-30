U-Rise Portal | UP Govt Jobs Portal Registration | urise.up.gov.in

Due to the CORONA lockdown in the nation, many people have lost their job. Many people have to leave their job due to traveling problems in lockdown. Some people are decided to do work in an online mode.

Some employees wanted to stay at home due to CORONA fear in place of working. Due to lockdown condition, the company come in loss condition and so that they have to release their employee for the financial condition.

Due to the low liquidity of money in the market, the company can not pay the salary of the employee. There is much reason to leave the job. Reports say that due to a lockdown situation, more than two crore people have lost their job.

However, finance is necessary for the survival of human beings. Now, in the unlock condition, people are finding jobs. It is tough for them to find a new job in this recession condition of the market. Among this situation, the Uttar Pradesh government has launched a portal that will help the people to find a job at one platform.

About U-Rise Portal:

On this portal, the government of Uttar Pradesh brings all the government, private, and cooperative sector’s job. With the help of this portal, the student can find the job they want. The student can find the type of job they want. With the help of their job, they can improve their skill, knowledge and vocation and technical education toward the job.

The full form of U-Rise is Unified Reimagined Innovation for Students Empowerment Portal. This portal will also help the students of Uttar Pradesh to build their career in their interest field.

The government makes this portal is now made available online for the students to use it anytime and at any place. This portal will provide the chance to the students to take interest beyond their thinking level. To take advantage of this portal, the students have to register themselves online.

Online Registration Procedure of portal:

We will make available the procedure of the online registration of the portal.

Step-1: The student has to open the website of the port that is made available from the government of Uttar Pradesh.

Step-2: If the student does not have the link or name of the website of the portal, then we will provide you with the link of the portal. The link is https://urise.up.gov.in/.

Step-3: You have to click on the link of the portal. The portal will open on your screen. You have open this portal to register for the portal, and you want to get the information about the job through this portal.

Step-4: To register yourself on the portal, you have to search the tab ‘register’ on the first page of the portal.

Step-5: When you click on the registration, the link will open. On the new link, the application form or registration form will appear on the portal. The student has to open the registration form or application form on the screen. It is necessary that the student will read all the information that is given in the application form.

Step-6: After opening the registration form or application form, the student has to enter all the details of the form. The students have to enter all the required information like date of birth, enrollment number, organization, etc.

Step-7: After filling the registration form, the student must submit to the government in an online mode. Now, they can log in to the portal with the help of registration information details.

Step-8: For login purposes, the students have to type the login id and password, and then the students have to click on the submit button. They can log in to the portal and get the information related to job locations in Uttar Pradesh.