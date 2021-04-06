

Every online casino gamer aims to play and bag great winnings. Bonuses are integral part of online casinos. They lure new gamers and keep the existing ones active. In almost every online casino site the icon, “bonuses and promotion”, never cease blinking. Every game has its set of incentives that help them retain and sustain the registered gamers.

Online casino bonuses give gamers the opportunity to spin the reel of their favorite slot machine, and make bets for free. There are different types of online casino bonuses.

Types of bonuses

Welcome bonus

Free spins on slots

Loyalty programs

Deposit bonus

Regular and holiday bonus

Cashback

Lotteries

Loyalty program

Some online casinos offer bonuses to gamers who bring new players on board. Bonuses are tempting, and the basis for hefty profits for casino operators. Let’s take a keen look at some of them.

Welcome bonus

This is awarded to every new gamer who plays for the first time. Register to play with Caxino and start earing immediately. The newcomer gets an additional deposit into their account, which comes in two ways-with a deposit, or with no deposit. However, the deposits have to be wagered a several times before withdrawal. In addition to money, newbies can get free spins in slot machines. This is an excellent way of testing your lucky charm without risking your cash.

Deposit bonus

Regular gamers are the only ones who benefit from deposit bonus because they’ve already put in their money. The most popular type is sign up but a gamer may also earn it later as part of a promotional campaign.

Deposit bonus covers a portion of the initial deposit. It also comes with a set of terms and conditions. Be sure to read each before taking the plunge!

Regular bonus

This is a bonus that online casinos hold regularly. Regular bonuses can run on weekly or monthly basis. A common regular bonus is, “happy hour bonuses”. Every offer is tied to the replenishment of the account. Most online casinos also make offers for holidays to gamers.

Cashback bonus

Online casino is a game of chance; you lose and win in equal measure. If you are a regular gamer, and fortune doesn’t smile your way, you may benefit from cashback bonus. Who wouldn’t want some amount back to cover their losses? Cashback bonus got your back!

Online casino offer cashback weekly, monthly, or daily basis. The cashback covers between 20-30 percent of your initial deposit. Additionally, the bonus may need wagering before withdrawing, so read the terms and conditions to get the details.

Loyalty bonus

This is a chance for consistent gamers to join exclusive VIP club. Loyalty bonuses tend to become bigger, better and more rewarding than regular ones. This is a preserve of regular members. They come with lower wagering requirement, meaning you may get back your winnings sooner than later.

Online casino gaming is a win-win arrangement for the operator and the player. The rules are there to lure gamers to play more and on the other hand to protect themselves from any form of fraud. So read terms and conditions before tapping on the tap button.