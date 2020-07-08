Tyler Perry inspired young Latina to create her own film and television studio to change stereotypes

María Guerra has embarked on an ambitious project to break stereotypes of Hollywood, her own television and film studio in Georgia, a state that has become a new mecca for the film industry.

“I want to make a change, so that Hispanics stop being invisible. I want to break stereotypes and show that we are diverse, ”she told Efe Guerra, founder and executive director of the Playa Azul Media studios (PAM), which she plans to open in the fall.

PAM will be the first Latina-owned film and television studio in Georgia and will be located in Rome, on the slopes of the Appalachian Mountains and about 70 miles northwest of Atlanta, where Guerra is remodeling a historic building in the heart of downtown little city.

“It is going to be a small studio, but it is the beginning, because we have been looking for other properties and we need investors to do the large 20,000 square foot studios,” said this Venezuelan-born architect who came to the United States 30 years ago.

FIRST PROJECTS

But the Caracas woman will not wait until September for her first study to be ready and plans to start with two projects this July.

Guerra said mid-month he will begin production on the reality series “40 Akerz and a Brew,” which will star Grammy-nominated hip-hop music group Nappy Roots.

“It is an Atlanta group and I liked their story because it is about union. They go from place to place across the US and stop at craft breweries, where they meet people and talk to beer brewers about the art of beer. So we decided to do this in a reality show to show the public that with a beer everything heals, you can talk and make friends with anyone, regardless of age or color, “he explained.

PAM Studios will also launch in July the YouTube program “Playa Azul Cinema”, in which Guerra will interview important personalities in the Georgian film industry.

“I’m going to start with the person who brought me to Rome, Seth Ingram, executive director of the Rome International Film Festival and professor of film studies at Georgia Highlands College. I am going to do an interview every month, ”Guerra said of his second project.

TYLER PERRY INSPIRED HER

Guerra says Tyler Perry, the successful African-American director, actor, and film and television producer based in Atlanta, inspired her to undertake this life project after working with him doing his studies in Georgia.

“Tyler Perry is my inspiration, totally. I saw how he did it and I said, ‘wow, yes you can.’ He managed to do it with his community and I said, I can do it too. I am a business woman, I have passion and I want the best for my people, ”said the Venezuelan entrepreneur.

The Hispanic businesswoman assures that, like Perry and hundreds of other film and television producers and producers, Georgia is the ideal place to carry out her project due to the generous tax incentives it offers for companies, with credits that can total up to 30 percent.

Tyler Perry. (Kirk D. McKoy / Los Angeles Times) (Kirk D. McKoy/Los Angeles Times)

In ‘Southern Hollywood’, as Georgia is known, it has filmed blockbusters such as “Avengers: Endgame”, “Jumanji: The Next Level”, “X-Men: First Class” and the movies from the saga of “The Hunger Games”, among others, and successful series such as “Stranger Things” and “The Walking Dead”.

According to Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, the film and television industry has brought an investment of nearly $ 3 billion to the state and the state is vying with California and New York for first place.