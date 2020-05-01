NEWS

TXT unveils unique social media inspired teaser photos for ‘The Dream Chapter: Eternity’

May 1, 2020
Cheena Khanna
1 Min Read

TXT has revealed a slew of beautiful social media inspired idea photos for their comeback ‘The Dream Chapter: Eternity’.

The idea photos present the members sporting sporty and youthful outfits in specialised social-media sort profiles made particularly for this comeback! The advantage of this idea is that followers can see extra photos of all of the members rocking their high-class visuals. 

Take a look at all the photographs beneath and keep tuned for extra information of TXT’s comeback on Might 18th at 6 PM KST. 

