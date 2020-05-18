TXT returns to reality in emotional MV for comeback single ‘Can’t You See Me?’

TXT has formally made their comeback!

On Might 18 KST, the Massive Hit Leisure group launched their 2nd mini album ‘Dream Chapter: Eternity,’ the third in their ‘Dream Chapter‘ sequence, that includes the title monitor “Cannot You See Me?“.

“Cannot You See Me?” has the members having to regulate to reality after creating magical moments with each other. The fashionable pop monitor has a singular sound with a fragile attraction that contrasts with the lyrics’ feelings.

In the meantime, TXT can be commemorating the discharge of ‘Dream Chapter: Eternity’ with an Mnet comeback present, which is able to start an hour after the album’s launch at 7 PM KST.

Take a look at the music video for “Cannot You See Me?” above!