TXT drops first official M/V teaser for ‘Can’t You See Me’

TXT has launched the first official M/V teaser for their upcoming track “Cannot You See Me”.

On Could 11 at midnight KST, the favored idol group unveiled the first official M/V teaser for “Cannot You See Me” by way of the group’s social media accounts. Within the teaser, members emotionally gaze on the digicam taking turns whereas the track, an emotional acoustic rock ballad, is being performed within the background.

Take a look at the teaser above and keep tuned for TXT’s comeback on Could 18th! Are you prepared for their comeback?