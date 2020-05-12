Two former members of The East Light suspected of perjury in assault case

Two former members of The East Light are suspected of perjury in the assault case involving former members and brothers Lee Seok Chul and Lee Seung Hyun.

As beforehand reported, the Supreme Courtroom confirmed Media Line Leisure CEO Kim Chang Hwan‘s sentence of eight months in jail, which was suspended for two years of probation, for aiding and abetting baby abuse in addition to Moon Younger Il‘s sentence of 1 12 months and four months in jail. Former label producer Moon Younger Il was charged with ordinary baby abuse towards former The East Light members Lee Seok Cheol and Lee Seung Hyun.

The two brothers’ authorized representatives at Nam Kang Regulation Agency are actually claiming former group members Lee Eun Sung and Jung Sa Gang dedicated perjury towards the abuse victims. In December of 2018, Media Line Leisure held a press convention to refute Lee Seok Chul and Lee Seung Hyun’s claims, and Lee Eun Sung in addition to Jung Sa Gang supported their CEO’s innocence.

On Could 12, the Nam Kang Regulation Agency acknowledged, “Seoul Bangbae Police station has been investigating Kim Chang Hwan, Lee Jung Hyun, former producer Moon Younger Il, Lee Eun Sung, and Jung Sa Gang for perjury and instigating perjury in the bottom case, and the police have now confirmed they forwarded suspects Moon Younger Il, Lee Eun Sung, and Jung Sa Gang to prosecution with out detention on Could 7, 2020.”

In different information, brothers Lee Seok Chul and Lee Seung Hyun revealed they’re planning to advertise as a duo.