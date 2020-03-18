Two Canadians Sentenced to Prison Time in US for Bitcoin Theft

Two Canadian nationals have been sentenced to two years in a United States federal jail for stealing 23.2 Bitcoin (BTC) by means of a rip-off on Twitter in 2017.

In accordance to the U.S. Division of Justice, on March 17, 23-year-old Karanjit Khatar and 24-year-olds Jagroop Khatkar have been formally sentenced to 24 months in jail and three years supervised launch for cash laundering and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Scammers impersonate HitBTC assist employees on Twitter

Starting in October 2017, the British Columbia-residents have been discovered to have impersonated customer support representatives from the Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency trade HitBTC.

Appearing beneath the deal with “@HitBTCAssist,” the pair responded to a request posted to the actual HitBTC’s Twitter account regarding cryptocurrency withdrawal processes.

The Khatkars have been in a position to persuade the Oregon resident to ahead delicate data relating to their e mail, HitBTC, and Kraken accounts — which the scammers used to switch 23.2 Bitcoins to Karanjit’s pockets.

Value $119,000 at the moment, the stolen Bitcoin had a price of roughly $130,000 on the time of the theft.

Stolen proceeds spent on a lavish life-style

The scammers divided the stolen proceeds equally, shortly promoting the Bitcoins to fund an exorbitant life-style together with on line casino playing and luxurious automobiles.

Inside two days of the theft, Karanjit Khatkar bought a Mercedes-Benz for practically $40,000. He additionally gambled with tens of 1000’s of {dollars} whereas visiting high-end casinos in Las Vegas.

Karanjit was arrested on the McCarran Worldwide Airport in Las Vegas on July 18, 2019, whereas Jagroop later appeared at his arraignment voluntarily.

The pair pleaded responsible on Dec. 16, 2019, and have been ordered to pay whole restitution of $184,511.

Crypto scams capitalize on coronavirus panic

A variety of authorities regulators have warned of a current uptick of scams in search of to capitalize on the widespread fears relating to COVID-19.

On March 11, the UK Monetary Conduct Authority warned that coronavirus scams might “take many types and may very well be about insurance coverage insurance policies, pensions transfers or high-return funding alternatives, together with investments in cryptoassets.”

Earlier this month, cybersecurity risk researcher DomainTools recognized the coronavirus-themed ransomware “CovidLock.” DomainTools discovered that the web site coronavirusapp.website installs ransomware on a customers’ machine beneath the guise of offering a thermal map exhibiting the unfold of the coronavirus close by.

As soon as granted permission to entry a tool’s display screen settings, the ransomware modifications the lock display screen password and calls for $100 in Bitcoin in trade for restored entry to the cellphone.