Twitter will give US employees a paid holiday on Election Day

Twitter plans to give its US employees a paid day off on Election Day in November.

Twitter will give its workers in the United States a paid day off on november election day
in that country and will give its employees around the world time to go out and vote.

“Given the importance of voting, from now on and for national election days that occur during a weekday, employees will have a day off with pay,” Twitter wrote in a memo that was reported by CNBC. “As the US presidential election falls on one business day (Tuesday, November 3), we will plan to close all US offices on that day,” the company said.

Twitter previously allowed employees up to two hours of paid time off to vote.

The decision comes after Twitter’s announcement to give a holiday on Juneteenth, a day that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNET.

