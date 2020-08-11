Twitter will block links that promote hate speech and violence

James Martin/CNET



Twitter continues to take action to be a place without hateful comments.

The social network said on July 28 through its support account that it has updated its content policies, to include within its parameters of unacceptable activities the links to content related to hate speech or violence. According to the platform said in a blog post, Twitter will take “measures to limit or prevent the spread of URL links to content outside of Twitter.” This will be done by displaying a warning notice when the link is clicked, or by blocking the link. so it can’t be tweeted. “

URLs that Twitter may block include content that promotes violence, threats, or harassment based on race, ethnicity, nationality, caste, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or illness. Until now Twitter only blocked malicious links and spam or those related to terrorism and other illegal activities.

The microblogging social network has long battled content related to hate and violence on its platform. A few weeks ago he announced that when a tweet is reported for including hateful messages against any specific religion, their deletion will be automatically requested.

Despite this, Twitter says that tweets from politicians and political figures – such as campaign managers – They will not be removed despite including content that violates their rules, although they will have a brand for said content and visibility will be taken away, something that the platform has already implemented with President Donald Trump.

