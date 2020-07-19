Twitter will allow you to rethink your responses if you use offensive language

James Martin/CNET



But Twitter is testing a way for you to check your answers before it's too late and you regret it. The company said Tuesday that it is conducting a limited test on iOS that will show users a warning if their response to a tweet uses language that may be considered offensive.

“When things get hot, you can say things you don’t want to say,” the official Twitter support account tweeted Tuesday. “To allow you to rethink a response, we are running a limited experiment on iOS with a notice giving you the option to review your response before it is published if you are using language that could be offensive.”

When things get heated, you may say things you don’t mean. To let you rethink a reply, we’re running a limited experiment on iOS with a prompt that gives you the option to revise your reply before it’s published if it uses language that could be harmful. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 5, 2020

The test is part of Twitter’s efforts to promote healthy conversation on your site. Sunita Saligram, who is responsible for reviewing Twitter’s security and trust policies around the world, told Reuters that the company wants to encourage people to “rethink their behavior and rethink their language before publishing anything.”

Twitter has not yet responded to a request for comment regarding the evidence.

Also, Twitter has been experimenting with “fleets” —That is, tweets that disappear after 24 hours, without offering the option to reply, retweet or even like it. These posts have been available in Brazil and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said last week that the company hopes to roll them out worldwide as soon as possible.

