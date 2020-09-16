Twitter was tricked into verifying a fake candidate: report

James Martin/CNET



Andrew Walz, a Republican running for Congress in Rhode Island, received one of those coveted blue Twitter checkmarks. The problem? Walz does not exist.

It took a New York high school student less than 30 minutes to create a campaign website and Twitter account for the bogus congressional candidate, CNN reported Friday. According to the report, the 17-year-old also submitted information about the fake candidate to Ballotpedia, an encyclopedia. online The non-profit that Twitter works with to identify people who are running for public office.

The teenager told CNN that neither Twitter nor Ballotpedia asked for identification or documentation to prove that Andrew Walz was a real candidate (or even a real person).

“I had no malicious intent,” the student told CNN. “I just wanted to test if this could happen,” he said, adding that Twitter can now take steps to prevent someone with “bad intentions” from doing the same.

The Twitter account of the false candidate it has already been suspended and a note on Ballotpedia says Walz’s profile was removed on Friday after the nonprofit learned that he was “not a legitimate candidate for office.” Twitter says it has a rigorous process to ensure accurate verification of candidates’ legitimate accounts.

“Unfortunately, a person found loopholes in our process by submitting a fake candidate and a fake account for verification,” a Twitter spokesperson said. “Creating an account for a fake candidate violates our rules and the account has been permanently suspended.”

Twitter has taken several steps to protect conversations surrounding the 2020 US presidential election, after Russian trolls used technology platforms to interfere in the 2016 US election. In December, Twitter said it would begin using a “verified” badge to identify candidates who qualify for a primary vote in elections for the US House of Representatives, Senate and state governments. So far, nearly 1,500 accounts have been verified, Twitter says.

Last month, Twitter launched a tool to allow people to report misleading information about the 2020 U.S. elections. Also, the social network has stopped selling candidate ads for public office, elections or political affairs.