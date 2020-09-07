Twitter warns that fake tweets about coronavirus may go unnoticed

Angela Lang / CNET



Twitter recently updated your strategy to combat misinformation around the COVID-19 outbreak, but may not be able to carry it out 100 percent.

The social network warned Monday in a series of tweets that you may not be able to delete all tweets that violate their rules against disinformation about the disease. “We want to make it clear that we will not be able to take compliance action on every tweet that contains incomplete or disputed information about COVID-19,” said the Twitter security team. “Official government accounts with content on the origins of the virus and global public conversation about possible emerging treatments will be allowed, unless this content contains clear incitement that could put people at risk,” he added.

Twitter announced the week of March 16 that it would require users to delete tweets that deny the recommendations of health authorities, encourage the use of false treatments or diagnostic techniques for COVID-19 and offer content that denies scientific data from health authorities.

Along with Twitter, other technology companies such as Facebook have joined in the fight against disinformation by launching verified information centers on COVID-19 or offering tools such as bots with official WHO information.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) was detected in the city of Wuhan, China, and as of March 24 it has infected more than 384,000 people and caused more than 16,000 deaths worldwide. On March 11, the WHO officially classified COVID-19 as a pandemic.

