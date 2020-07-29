Twitter users tear up the Tiger King special episode

Fans were counting the hours since Netflix announced that Tiger King would have a new special episode. However, judging by the reactions on Twitter after the premiere, squeezing the goose for golden eggs was not a good idea.

The new episode, called The Tiger and I was added on Sunday April 12 to the platform streamingBut according to fans, it doesn’t add much to the story and the story’s protagonist Joe Exotic doesn’t even appear. And that’s not the worst: on Twitter, criticism focused on the comedian Joel McHale (The Soup), who serves as the interviewer and presenter of the special episode.

“It is one of the cheapest television pieces I have seen in a long time,” wrote one tweeter. “The villain in the new Tiger King episode is Joel McHale,” posted another. “Condescending” and “a little idiot” are other judgments that can be read on the social network.

Netflix released Tiger King on March 20 and since then, has harvested excellent audience numbers. Other television networks already they announced products derived from this story and expected a second season in the service of streaming. The docuserie follows in the footsteps of Joe Exotic and other owners of private zoos, places where big cats, like tigers, are not regularly treated well.

Here are some of the reactions that we can read on Twitter, after the premiere of the new chapter:

I didn’t love

With all that I love Joel McHale, I must say I didn’t love Tiger King episode 8 😞 – Ileana Rodríguez (@reclu) April 13, 2020

The villain

The villain of Tiger King new episode is Joel McHale. He comes off condescending. More interested in his own stupid quips than the interviews. — Jake (@TwinsJake) April 12, 2020

It’s just Skype calls

The worst option

Joel Mchale was the absolute worst person to host the new Tiger King episode🙄 honestly would rather have waited a year for a better episode than this rush job trash — megan (@megan13167) April 12, 2020

Too many questions in the air

Tv barata

Jesus, THE TIGER KING & I is appalling. Regardless of the production set-up (which is fine), it’s one of the cheapest pieces of television I’ve seen in a long time and is, essentially, 40 minutes of Joel McHale taking the piss out of everyone involved. Fuck that. #TigerKing – Chris Wasser (@chriswasser) April 12, 2020

They are just interviews

Episode 8 of Tiger King is just interviews with Joel McHale. — Pete🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@usafss74) April 12, 2020

Disappointed

It hurt

