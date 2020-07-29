Twitter users tear up the Tiger King special episode

Fans were counting the hours since Netflix announced that Tiger King would have a new special episode. However, judging by the reactions on Twitter after the premiere, squeezing the goose for golden eggs was not a good idea.
The new episode, called The Tiger and I was added on Sunday April 12 to the platform streamingBut according to fans, it doesn’t add much to the story and the story’s protagonist Joe Exotic doesn’t even appear. And that’s not the worst: on Twitter, criticism focused on the comedian Joel McHale (The Soup), who serves as the interviewer and presenter of the special episode.
“It is one of the cheapest television pieces I have seen in a long time,” wrote one tweeter. “The villain in the new Tiger King episode is Joel McHale,” posted another. “Condescending” and “a little idiot” are other judgments that can be read on the social network.
Netflix released Tiger King on March 20 and since then, has harvested excellent audience numbers. Other television networks already they announced products derived from this story and expected a second season in the service of streaming. The docuserie follows in the footsteps of Joe Exotic and other owners of private zoos, places where big cats, like tigers, are not regularly treated well.
Here are some of the reactions that we can read on Twitter, after the premiere of the new chapter:
