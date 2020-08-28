Twitter users say goodbye to Ennio Morricone recalling his most iconic songs

The tireless Italian composer Ennio Morricone, winner of the Oscar, passed away at dawn on July 6, at the age of 91.

Morricone, who worked on the soundtrack of more than 400 films, died in his native Rome, in a room of the Roman clinic Campus Bio Médico, of Opus Dei, where he was admitted after fracturing a femur in a fall, said the agency of EFE news.

According to a statement issued by the family, Morricone died after saying goodbye to his wife, María, and having dedicated “an emotional memory to his audience, from whose loving support he has always obtained the strength of his own creativity.”

The composer was nominated a total of eight times for an Oscar, an award he once won for Quentin Tarantino’s film, The Hateful Eight (2015), in addition to receiving an honorary Academy Award in 2007.

On twitter, Ennio Morricone It became a global trend because film fans, artists and directors fired the composer recalling some of his great collaborations in the film industry.

In fact, director Edgar Wright (Baby driver and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World), shared a thread of what he considers to be Morricone’s best creations in cinema. You can see it below.

Where to even begin with iconic composer Ennio Morricone? He could make an average movie into a must see, a good movie into art, and a great movie into legend. He hasn’t been off my stereo my entire life. What a legacy of work he leaves behind. RIP. https://t.co/qZX6qE10ke – edgarwright (@edgarwright) July 6, 2020

These are other examples that we can see on Twitter, according to the opinion of the fans:

cinema Paradiso

The Good, The Bad and The Ugly

Also, the organ that sounds throughout 505 is a sample of the one that appears in the final scene of “The Good, The Bad and The Ugly”, where Ennio Morricone presented one of his most iconic soundtracks.pic.twitter.com/z7E2lIenIL – The Information Action Ratio (@RatioMonkeys) July 6, 2020

The Mission



Eternal

Rest in peace

Legacy

The influence of Ennio Morricone was so decisive in the music of New Order that Peter Hook himself reveals that the bass of “Blue Monday” the classic of the British band was inspired by the great Italian musician. #RIPEnnioMorricone 💐🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/xjDlgnncIA – Lligo_Rock (@Lligo_Rock) July 6, 2020

This morning Ennio Morricone, elemental artist in the career of Arctic Monkeys and one of Alex Turner’s great idols, passed away. pic.twitter.com/ZqgLdnzfMA – The Information Action Ratio (@RatioMonkeys) July 6, 2020

Morricone’s extensive repertoire of soundtracks, and in particular his work in the western genre, was one of the common points Alex and Miles Kane found when shaping the sound of The Last Shadow Puppets’ first album.pic.twitter.com/V9SdCqdRr9 – The Information Action Ratio (@RatioMonkeys) July 6, 2020

