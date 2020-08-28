Twitter users say goodbye to Ennio Morricone recalling his most iconic songs

The tireless Italian composer Ennio Morricone, winner of the Oscar, passed away at dawn on July 6, at the age of 91.
Morricone, who worked on the soundtrack of more than 400 films, died in his native Rome, in a room of the Roman clinic Campus Bio Médico, of Opus Dei, where he was admitted after fracturing a femur in a fall, said the agency of EFE news.
According to a statement issued by the family, Morricone died after saying goodbye to his wife, María, and having dedicated “an emotional memory to his audience, from whose loving support he has always obtained the strength of his own creativity.”
The composer was nominated a total of eight times for an Oscar, an award he once won for Quentin Tarantino’s film, The Hateful Eight (2015), in addition to receiving an honorary Academy Award in 2007.
On twitter, Ennio Morricone It became a global trend because film fans, artists and directors fired the composer recalling some of his great collaborations in the film industry.
In fact, director Edgar Wright (Baby driver and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World), shared a thread of what he considers to be Morricone’s best creations in cinema. You can see it below.
These are other examples that we can see on Twitter, according to the opinion of the fans: