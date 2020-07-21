Twitter: Users increase but profits fall amid pandemic

Angela Lang / CNET



Twitter reported good and bad news in its financial report for the first quarter of the year: its users increased, but reported financial losses.

Twitter registered 166 million daily users during the first quarter of the year, an increase of 24 percent over the previous year, when 134 million daily users were registered, the social network said on Thursday, April 30. During the first months of 2020, 14 million new users were added and, according to Twitter, this is because people have turned to the social network to obtain information about the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

“At this difficult time, the purpose of Twitter is proving to be more vital than ever,” company CEO Jack Dorsey said in the financial report. “We are helping the world stay informed and we are giving people a unique way to stay together or just entertain them and remember our connections.”

Twitter reported revenue of $ 808 million during the first quarter of 2020, representing a 2 percent increase over the previous year. The social network had an increase of 8 percent in its income in the United States of US $ 468 million, compared to the previous year. However, its international income decreased by 4 percent compared to the previous year, totaling US $ 339 million.

Of the income obtained during this first quarter, US $ 682 million comes from advertising, and Twitter indicated that the interaction (engagement) Total per ads increased by 25 percent over the previous year although the cost per interaction (CPE) decreased by 19 percent compared to 2019.

Although Twitter increased the number of users and its revenues, the company increased its costs and expenses by 18 percent over the previous year, causing a net loss of US $ 8 million for the first quarter of the year. In the same period of 2019, Twitter reported earnings of $ 191 million.

Unlike Facebook, a company that has taken advantage of the COVID-19 quarantine to update your platforms and launch new products In order to meet current demand, Twitter has focused on fighting disinformation by creating and updating its strategy to combat disinformation during the COVID-19 outbreak.