Twitter users go wild with teaser for The Umbrella Academy 2

There is a date for the return of the pupils of Sir Reginald Hargreeves: July 31. Netflix announced on Monday, May 18, that the second season of the Umbrella Academy It is ready to be released and the fans went crazy on Twitter.

Service streaming He made the announcement with a particular video that quickly went viral. At teaser, vemos a Vanya/The White Violin (Ellen Page), Luther/Spaceboy (Tom Hopper), Diego/The Kraken (David Castañeda), Allison/The Rumor (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Klaus/The Séance (Robert Sheehan) y Number Five/The Boy (Aidan Gallagher), bailar al ritmo deI “Think We’re Alone Nou”, de Tiffany, tema de 1987.

The advance has the particularity that each protagonist celebrates from his home, by the quarantine and then everyone joins in the same dance. At the time of publishing this note, the video totaled more than 56,000 likes yy 18,000 retweets.

The Umbrella Academy It tells how 7 children, with super powers, were saved from dying, so that the magnate Sir Reginald Hargreeves helped them control their abilities and thus save the world. On Twitter, fans enthusiastically responded to the call and left the following reactions:

I don’t know anyone who also likes The Umbrella Academy. BUT I’M VERY HAPPY BECAUSE THE SECOND SEASON IS COMING 😍 https://t.co/Eqbf7tRRq0 — Michigan (@MicaVazquezV) May 18, 2020

The emotion returns

What a great start to the week, I get up and we already have a date for the second season of “The Umbrella Academy”. pic.twitter.com/Rep4uJH5it – Baby Mouse. # QuédateEnCasa (@Ratita_Bebe) May 18, 2020