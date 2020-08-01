Twitter users compare the PS5’s DualSense to cows and bricks

Goodbye DialShock and welcome DualSense. The name change of the new Sony game controller, for the PlayStation5It can be attractive if the bet is to activate the senses of the players. What has not been so striking, is the image of the product – at least after judging the reactions on social networks.

Sony announced Tuesday, April 7, that the new gamepad is now in its final design phase and almost ready to hit developers who are creating games for the new console.

“The DualSense functions, as well as the Tempest 3D AudioTech of the PS5, will offer new forms and immersive sensations for gamers,” says Sony, while noting the news: “That is why we adopted haptic feedback, which adds a great variety of sensations when playing, such as greater rigidity when driving a car in the mud. “

Whether he actually delivers on all of these promises remains to be seen, but in the meantime, Twitter users – as always happens – were not silent:

I just want to remind you what the PlayStation 3 control was going to be at the time. That puh, don’t complain so much. Remember we love Sony <3 pic.twitter.com/DTgT2cf4rW — Mario Caruffo (@Dr_Afrokid) April 7, 2020

Benefit of the doubt

The new command d # ps5 or as it has been baptized #DualSense reminds me of when we saw futuristic movies years ago and having arrived at the future nothing was as they imagined, there will be k to have it between our fingers to notice all those Sense improvements pic.twitter.com / xRdmsuJ3aa — Call me Alex! (@imoceaneyes) April 7, 2020

