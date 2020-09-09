Twitter updates rules to curb misinformation about COVID-19

Angela Lang / CNET



Twitter updated the rules of its strategy to combat disinformation during the covid-19 outbreak, which was created on March 16 and updated to include the removal of content that could put people at risk of transmitting or contracting COVID-19.

In a post on its blog, Twitter indicated that as the world faces a public health emergency, the company is committed to implementing measures that aid the public conversation.

That is why the social network has increased the use of machine learning or machine learning and automation to identify abusive or manipulative content. Twitter also expanded its safety rules to include content that could put people at risk of transmission or contagion of COVID-19. So from now on, the social network will require people who delete tweets to do the following:

Deny the recommendations of local or global health authorities to avoid the contagion or transmission of COVID-19. For example, tweets saying that “social distancing is not effective” or encouraging people not to stay home in areas affected by the virus.

Encourage the use of false or ineffective treatments or diagnostic techniques for COVID-19, even if the content is a joke.

Content that denies scientific data from health authorities on the transmission of the virus.

Misleading information that pretends to be from experts or authorities or assertions made by people posing as a public official or health organization.

Twitter is not the only technology company that has joined in the fight against disinformation, as both WhatsApp and Facebook have launched verified information centers on COVID-19.

He coronavirus (COVID-19) was detected in the city of Wuhan, China, and as of March 18 it has infected more than 214,000 people and caused more than 8,700 deaths worldwide. On March 11, WHO officially rated the COVID-19 as a pandemic.

