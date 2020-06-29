Twitter tests tweets that include voice messages

Twitter begins testing the option to add a voice message to your tweets, in case the text is not enough for you.

The social network revealed on Wednesday, June 17 that this function is gradually being enabled and for now only for users of the app on iOS. The desktop app, the service from the Web and on Android, currently do not have access to this function.

“Sometimes 280 characters is not enough and some nuances of the conversation can be lost,” Twitter said in the statement. “That is why starting today we are testing a new tool that will give a more human touch to the way we use Twitter – your own voice.”

Twitter shows broadly how this new tool will work: in the compose window for a new tweet, a new sound wave icon will now appear, just next to the icon for taking a photo or recording a video. Twitter says tweets can include voice messages of up to 140 seconds of recording.

By pressing the new icon of auditory waves, a new window appears in which you can record your audio. When publishing the tweet, users will see it with your profile image and the play button. When you start listening to it, a small window will appear at the bottom of the screen indicating that the audio is playing and will show a line of the progress of the playback.

Twitter did not say when it will reach all users on iOS or when it will begin rolling out to other platforms.