Twitter tests function that disappears your tweets in 24 hours

James Martin/CNET



Twitter said it will test a feature that will allow users to share tweets that disappear in 24 hours. The tool is intended to help users feel more comfortable sharing their thoughts online, the social network said on Wednesday, March 4.

Sharing ephemeral content is very popular on other social networks like Snapchat and Instagram and it is not a surprise that Twitter wants to join this trend. Even LinkedIn, which is a professional social network, is testing a Stories sharing feature.

Twitter said that this new feature is called Fleets and that it will test it first in Brazil, so if you don’t live in this country don’t expect to see it on your account. Fleets will reach Brazilian iOS and Android users this week.

Twitter



If Twitter launches this feature globally, the tool could be the start of new types of ads like the ones we already see within Instagram and Snapchat. On the other hand, short-lived tweets could pose a challenge for moderators since the time limit of each post would complicate the monitoring of hateful posts, harassment or bullying and other offensive content. And it’s unclear if this new feature will work like it does on other social networks, as tweets are already flowing rapidly across the site today.

Users with this feature built in will be able to see a circle on their profile photo and a plus sign. By clicking on the plus sign you can choose whether to write a tweet, add a video, GIF or photos, content that will disappear in 24 hours.

Users will not be able to retweet, or like posts, or respond publicly to them, although Twitter will allow reporting content when it violates company rules. Like Instagram, users will be able to react to temporary tweets using an emoji or a direct message on Twitter.

“People told us in an investigation that because fleets are disappearing, they feel more willing to share casual, everyday thoughts,” Mo Al Adham, Twitter’s product manager, said in a blog post. “We hope that people who are not comfortable tweeting will use Fleets to share thoughts on what they think.”

Twitter users have expressed doubts about sharing their thoughts on the social network.

My draft folder is full of funny tweets I’m afraid to tweet. — Will Rogers (@Hocclevefanboy) March 2, 2020

Twitter did not say how many users it has in Brazil and did not indicate when it could add this feature to other countries. However, the company indicated that the testing time could be several months.

