Twitter test Facebook-style emoji reactions

Chesnot/ Getty Images



Twitter is about to add new reactions so that you can easily make your feelings known on the social network.

The well-known blogger Jane Manchun Wong revealed on her personal Twitter profile that this social network is testing six different reactions that can be used as a response to tweets, facilitating interaction without the need for words.

The emoji reactions found are those of a smiley face, the 100 percent symbol, the canceled or forbidden icon, the laughter on the verge of tears, a clash of palms and a thank you icon. The responses, although similar to those of Facebook, on Twitter seem to be more diverse and with more types of interactions.

Wong has earned the respect and trust for leaking different hidden functions on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram long before reaching users. Twitter has not confirmed or denied the development of this function, but the existence of a similar one in direct messages gives rise to the assumption that it will exist in the near future.

Twitter and other social networks and Internet platforms tend to launch hidden functions in their applications and activate them gradually so that some users try them and the company gets feedback to improve the functions, change or cancel them if they are not useful.