Twitter talks about the hacking; reports low income and more users

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tried to quell security concerns about the social network after it Hackers hijacked the accounts of high-profile politicians, celebrities and companies to sell a cryptocurrency scam last week.

“We moved quickly to address what happened and have taken additional steps to improve resilience to specific social engineering attempts; we implemented numerous safeguards to improve the security of our internal systems and we are working with law enforcement,” Dorsey said in a statement. “We understand our responsibilities and are committed to earning the trust of all of our stakeholders with our every action, including how we address security concerns.”

Dorsey’s comments come on the day the company reported its earnings for the second quarter. That period was the first full quarter after the confinement for the coronavirus pandemic it endangered the economies of the entire world.

During the three months ending June 30, Twitter reported revenue of $ 683 million, below the $ 707.5 million analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected and a 19 percent decline year-over-year. Twitter lost 16 cents a share, below the loss of 0 cents a share that Wall Street anticipated. Including some expenses, such as share-based compensation, Twitter lost $ 1.56 cents a share, well below expectations for a loss of 16 cents a share.

Advertising, which accounts for the majority of Twitter’s revenue, generated $ 562 million during the quarter, 23 percent less than the previous year. Twitter said it saw a moderate recovery in ad spending during the last three weeks of the quarter.

The company also reported 186 million daily active users, those who could view ads, during the second quarter, 34 percent more than in the same period last year. (Some people also see tweets, including those embedded in news articles, without logging into the site.) Twitter had 166 million “monetizable daily active users” in the first quarter.

Two weeks after the close of the second quarter, Twitter suffered a pretty severe attack. Former President Barack Obama, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates were some of the top Twitter users whose accounts were hijacked by hackers on July 15. Celebrities such as Kanye West, Wiz Khalifa and Kim Kardashian West were also targeted.

The hackers “manipulated a small number of employees and used their credentials” to access internal systems and bypass security protections on accounts, such as two-factor authentication, said Twitter last week. The hackers targeted 130 accounts, but were only able to log into 45 of them after resetting the passwords.



The hackers they also downloaded data that may have included direct messages from up to eight accounts. None of those accounts were verified, which means they weren’t the accounts of prominent politicians or celebrities. Other information may have been accessed on hijacked accounts. The Twitter investigation is ongoing.

Security issues and financial performance aren’t the only issues Twitter faces. During the second quarter, the company began applying new tags in tweets that include misinformation or violate your terms of service. The labels have not been widely used until now. For example, Twitter has tagged President Donald Trump’s tweets about vote-by-mail and violence against protesters.

Meanwhile, the company has been testing new features and functions on the site, including a setting that allows users to choose who can reply to their tweets and gives them the ability to tweet voice messages.