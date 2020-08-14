Twitter takes action against thousands of QAnon accounts

Angela Lang / CNET



Twitter said in a July 21 tweet that it is cracking down on thousands of accounts spreading the far-right conspiracy theory, QAnon, based on a “secret plot” organized by a supposed “deep state”, which goes against Donald Trump and his followers.

To take these new measures, the company has focused on whether the accounts post content that could cause harm offline, such as harassment, or if for example they violate other rules, including those against spam and manipulation of the platform. A Twitter spokesperson said more than 7,000 accounts have already been removed from QAnon for violating several of its rules.

The move is yet another sign of Twitter’s tough stance against disinformation and comes just as social media companies are facing pressure to combat hate speech.

Twitter said it will permanently suspend accounts that tweet about this conspiracy theory if they have also violated its rules against multi-account use, online abuse or if they have tried to avoid suspensions in the past.

QAnon is a conspiracy theory that suggests that, broadly speaking, Attorney Robert Mueller’s investigation into the alleged electoral intervention of Russia in the 2016 US presidential election, it is actually an attempt to topple Trump for waging “a secret war” against Democratic politicians, Hollywood stars, business leaders and the media, who are allegedly involved in abuse. and child corruption (in addition to worshiping Satan). One version of this theory called Pizzagate indicates that Democrats, including Hillary Clinton, had a basement at a pizzeria in Washington, DC where they abused children. The restaurant in question, Comet Ping Pong, has no basement.

Subscribers to this conspiracy have multiple theories that they share on 8chan (where QAnon was born), Reddit, and Twitter. These draw on historical news and events to develop their own versions and plots of the story.

We will permanently suspend accounts Tweeting about these topics that we know are engaged in violations of our multi-account policy, coordinating abuse around individual victims, or are attempting to evade a previous suspension — something we’ve seen more of in recent weeks. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) July 22, 2020

Twitter said it is taking other steps to limit the reach of QAnon’s accounts. For example, you will no longer include these accounts in your trending and recommendations, making sure you don’t feature QAnon content in your search results, and will block links linked to conspiracy theorists from being shared on Twitter.

These measures would affect about 150,000 accounts, NBC News previously reported. A Twitter spokesperson told NBC that the classification of QAnon as coordinated harmful activity is new, even though the company already has rules against manipulated information on its platform.

Celebrities and celebrities who left social networks [fotos] To see photos