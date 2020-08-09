Twitter suspends account of white supremacist David Duke

Peter Dazeley/Getty Images



White supremacist David Duke was permanently banned from Twitter for violating the platform’s rules on hate speech, the company confirmed Thursday night, July 30.

Duke’s account “has been permanently suspended for violating the Twitter Rules on hateful conduct,” a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement. Twitter’s policy, which was revised in March 2020, prohibits posts that promote violence or threats of violence against people based on their religion, race or ethnic origin.

It was not immediately clear which specific post or posts by Duke led to the account ban. The verified account of Duke, the founder and former Grand Dragon of the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan, was blank Thursday, replaced by a message saying the account had been “permanently suspended.”

Social media companies have recently been forced to face a hateful trial on their platforms. Several large companies, including Unilever, Verizon, and Starbucks, have announced in recent weeks that they are pausing advertising on Facebook and on other social media sites due to concerns that social media is not doing enough to combat hate speech.

Duke’s ban comes after a similar action by YouTube in June for violating its policy that bans videos that promote extremist views like white supremacy or deny events like the Holocaust or the Sandy Hook school shooting.

Duke did not immediately respond to a request for comment.