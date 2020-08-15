Twitter says hackers downloaded data from up to 8 accounts

Twitter continues to offer new information about its latest massive hack.

Twitter has offered new information about the cyber attack of July 15.

The platform confirmed that hackers, who hijacked the accounts of public figures such as Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk and tweeted from them about a Bitcoin scam, also downloaded the data of up to eight of those accounts.

According to the statement, the hackers downloaded the data through a social network’s own tool that allows users to download their direct messages, photos, videos, address book and other data such as demographic and interest information. The social network does not specify which accounts the information was downloaded from, but points out that none of them was a verified account.

Due to the high profiles of affected users on Twitter, the The FBI recently opened a formal investigation against Twitter for national security concerns. The FBI seems concerned that the vulnerabilities that led to the coordinated attack could be used for more than just a Bitcoin scam.

Following the hack, that according Twitter was targeted at 130 accounts, the platform has taken some drastic measures despite denying at all times that passwords have been leaked. The social network reported on July 16 that it took the measure of blocking all users who had changed (or tried to change) their password in the last 30 days.

