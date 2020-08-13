Twitter Says Hackers Accessed Messages From 36 Accounts

James Martin/CNET



Twitter continues to report data on the consequences of the cyber attack on July 15.

The social network said in a blog post on July 22 that hackers, who hijacked the accounts of public figures like Barack Obama or Elon Musk to tweet from them a Bitcoin scam, they were able to access the inboxes of 36 of the 130 accounts to which the attack was directed.

Twitter said the hackers accessed the inbox of an elected official from the Netherlands, but they say there is no indication that they accessed the private messages of another currently elected politician or official. It is unknown whether in addition to being able to view direct messages, hackers they were able to compose and send messages to other users.

The platform recently recognized that hackers They also downloaded data from up to eight of the 130 compromised accounts through a social network’s own tool that allows users to download their direct messages, photos, videos, address book, and other data such as demographic and interest information.

Due to the high profiles of affected users on Twitter, the The FBI recently opened a formal investigation against Twitter for national security concerns. The FBI seems concerned that the vulnerabilities that led to the coordinated attack could be used for more than just a Bitcoin scam.

Following the hack, the platform has taken some drastic measures despite denying at all times that passwords have been leaked. The social network reported on July 16 that it took the measure of blocking all users who had changed (or tried to change) their password in the last 30 days.

Celebrities and celebrities who left social networks [fotos] To see photos