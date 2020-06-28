Twitter says goodbye to Ian Holm remembering his best movies

Ian Holm, the actor who played Bilbo Bolson in The Lord of the Rings (2001) and Sam Mussabini in Chariots of fire (1981), he passed away on Friday June 19 in London at the age of 88, as confirmed by his representative.

According to a report by the Efe agency, Holm “died peacefully in the hospital, accompanied by his family,” adding that the disease that caused his death is related to Parkinson’s.

Holm, who was a Member of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) award, also worked on cult tapes, such as Alien (1979) and The Fifth Element(1997).

However, it was under the direction of Peter Jackson (The Lord of the, Rings The Hobbit), who gained popularity before the new generations, for playing the friendly Bilbo Bolson. The character really belongs to the universe of the British writer-writer JRR Tolkien. He won two Bafta Awards and was nominated for an Oscar in 1982 as a supporting actor for his role in Chariots of fire.

On Twitter, Ian Holm became a world trend, due to the number of messages that fans and personalities close to the cinema wrote to fire him. These were some of the reactions and farewells to Holm:

The great Ian Holm, unforgettable in Alien, Chariots of Fire or The Lord of the Rings, is gone forever. He worked with Cronemberg, Gilliam, Scorsese, Allen, Lester, Soderbergh, Egoyan, Branagh, Lumet, Boyle, Schaffner, Mann, Attenborough, Emmerich or Besson. D.E.P. pic.twitter.com/3eq4lJHFiB – JA Bayon (@FilmBayona) June 19, 2020

Sad news. IAN HOLM, the beloved Bilbo Baggins, who knew how to be the Ring Bearer, has died at 88 years old. Surely he is seen wandering in Undying Lands. pic.twitter.com/OoxOnQNxuo — 📺NANGO📺 -Cine & Series- (@NangoCine) June 19, 2020

Ian Holm, the actor who gave life to Bilbo in “The Lord of the Rings”, has passed away. What movies, how much happiness they gave us. DEP pic.twitter.com/EtJ2dRnQ0M — Marwan (@Marwanmusica) June 19, 2020

The extraordinary British actor Ian Holm died at the age of 88. Although many remember him in “The Lord of the Rings”, I will say that 3 of his characters, my favorites, were in; “Alien”, “The Fifth Element” and “Greystoke”. Rest in peace another wonderful actor. pic.twitter.com/rtxT18f6sW — Mauricio Castillo Alvarez (@maucastilloa) June 19, 2020

“I will not tell you: do not cry; for not all tears are bitter.”

May your journey to the evergreen lands be light, Ian Holm. pic.twitter.com/lreELY5RSZ – Pablo (sa) Sánchez (@ PabloS_16) June 19, 2020

