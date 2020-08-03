Twitter removes tweets from the presidents of Brazil and Venezuela: report

Reuteurs



Twitter has reinforced its measures to combat disinformation about the coronavirus and this also affects politicians.

The social network removed tweets from the presidents of Venezuela and Brazil for violating its ban on coronavirus-related content that contradicts or questions information from authorized public health sources.

According to a CNN report in Spanish, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro said on the state television network VTV that Twitter deleted a publication where he shared alleged investigations carried out in Venezuela on an antidote for COVID-19. The antidote proposed by Maduro was a home-made concoction that had to be taken for 12 days to “eliminate the infectious genes” of the coronavirus, according to the source.

Twitter told CNN that it cracked down on the Venezuelan president’s tweet because it clearly violated the company’s rules on coronavirus posting by including false, uncontested, or misleading claims.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was also reprimanded for similar conduct. Twitter removed two tweets from the Brazilian president that allegedly included videos of himself questioning the social distancing and quarantine measures aimed at slowing down the spread of the virus. A Twitter spokesperson confirmed to CNET in a statement that the company removed the president’s tweets for spreading misinformation about the coronavirus. “Twitter recently announced the expansion of its rules to cover content that could be contrary to public health information provided by official sources and could put people at risk of broadcasting COVID-19,” the spokesperson said.

Despite the efforts, Twitter warned a few days ago that it is possible I can’t delete all the tweets who violate their rules against misinformation about the disease. In addition to Twitter, other technology companies like Facebook are multiplying efforts in the fight against disinformation about COVID-19.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) was detected in the city of Wuhan, China, and as of March 31, it had infected more than 788,000 people and caused more than 38,000 deaths worldwide. On March 11, the WHO officially classified COVID-19 as a pandemic.

