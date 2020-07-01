Twitter removes more than 30,000 accounts linked to Russia, China and Turkey

Chesnot/ Getty Images



Twitter has permanently removed 32,242 accounts that were backed by the governments of China, Russia and Turkey.

The accounts were suspended for violating the platform’s policies, being linked to different states, and being used for propaganda and disinformation, Twitter said in a blog post on June 12. Of the accounts deleted, 23,750 were linked to a campaign by the Chinese government that made favorable propaganda about its management in the pandemic of the coronavirus and against the Hong Kong protests. The Hong Kong protests began in March 2019 and initially focused on a government extradition bill from Carrie Lam, the region’s executive leader, whereby people arrested in Hong Kong could be transferred and tried in China. .

Twitter also found another 150,000 “booster” accounts that were designed to promote content broadcast by the campaign’s main accounts, but the social network decided not to remove them because most have few or no followers.

Twitter also said it removed 1,152 accounts associated with Current Policy, a Russian news site that powers state-backed political propaganda. “The activities of these accounts included the promotion of the United Russia party and the attack on political dissidents,” says Twitter.

Turkey has also been promoting tweets with political themes, according to Twitter. The social network says the government was using the social network to promote narratives favorable to AK Parti, the party of current Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In total, Twitter removed 7,340 Turkish accounts that the company says were being controlled by the party’s youth and were also being used to spread crypto-related spam.

Twitter has been fighting against disinformation and political manipulation within its platform for some time, hardening its policies in this regard. The platform deleted thousands of originated accounts last year in Iran that were designed to influence the politics and public opinion of other countries.

