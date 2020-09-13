Twitter pledges to hire more women and Latinos

Angela Lang / CNET



Currently, women make up 42.5 percent of Twitter’s workforce, but in its just posted inclusion and diversity report, the social network indicated that by 2025 “at least half of our global workforce will be women.” The goal is to include more women in technical and leadership roles.

“This is an ambitious goal and timeline, but it is one that we can and must achieve together,” wrote Dalana Brand, head of inclusion and diversity at the Twitter blog.

Likewise, the social network committed by 2025 to increase the representation of minorities in its offices in the United States. This group, which currently represents 14.8 percent of its workforce, is made up of African Americans, Latinos, Native Americans, Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders, and multiracial people.

“For the first time, at the end of this year, we will publicly report our progress in the employment representation of military veterans, LGBTQ people and people with disabilities,” the report also says.

Twitter also shared figures for 2019, among which the increase in hiring of women, Latinos and African Americans stands out:

41 percent of new hires were women, a growth of 1.4 percent over the previous year.

Meanwhile, 15.7 percent of the hires in the United States were Latino and African American, a growth of 3.4 percent over the previous year.

Celebrities and celebrities who left social networks [fotos] To see photos

