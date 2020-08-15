Twitter on iOS will be able to change the style of the icon: report

James Martin/CNET



The Twitter app on iOS will soon offer the option to change the appearance of the icon.

The 9to5Mac site found that Twitter is polling a group of users about the icon’s preference. Users can suggest the option they like the most and vote. Twitter, according to the report, says that the options can be used to choose the next icon of the app.

9to5Mac believes that this survey suggests that Twitter wants to offer users the ability to choose the icon they like best.

IOS developers can offer different icon options so that, from the settings of each app, they can choose the appearance they like best. Most applications usually offer icons in light tones and in dark tones, depending on whether the iPhone has dark mode activated.

9to5Mac also discovered that Twitter is testing a new animation upon entering the application. Currently in the public version, Twitter for iOS shows a window in blue with the app icon in white. In the new animation, Twitter would show a little bird in different shades and with changing images.

Twitter, in the middle of a new security scandal, has not commented on the arrival of this new appearance to iOS and if it will be an exclusive app for the iPhone or if it will also come to Android, where it is more common —and easier— to change the appearance of icons, either from official or unofficial form.

