Twitter Mexico launches tool to help victims of family violence

Twitter México and the Red Nacional de Refugios A.C. They launched a joint initiative to provide counseling and assistance to women at risk of family violence.

According a post from Twitter Mexico, users who search for terms associated with violence against women will be able to see as the main result a message that says “You are not alone, we will accompany you”, followed by information about the National Network of Refuges and a button to access a line that connect directly with the organization.

The National Shelter Network is a non-profit civil organization that aims to provide guidance and assistance to women and children who live at risk from family, gender, sexual violence and trafficking.

This initiative was announced after a March 9 national strike of women in Mexico which sought, among other things, to draw attention to the growing wave of feminicides and violence against women in the country. According to figures from the government itself, about 10 women are murdered every day in Mexico.

