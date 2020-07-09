Twitter marks Trump tweets as ‘potentially misleading’

Aytac Unal/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images



Twitter began marking tweets from President Donald Trump because the platform considers them to present “potentially” misleading information, according to a comment from the social network to The New York Times.

The social network marked two Trump tweets published on the morning of Tuesday, May 26, in which the US president criticized the possibility of voting by mail for being “substantially fraudulent”. Under the tweet, Twitter placed the text “know the facts” and invited readers to read more on the subject from various sources.

“[Los tuits] they contain potentially misleading information about the voting process and have been flagged to provide additional context, “a Twitter spokeswoman told the Times. This is the first time Twitter has tweeted Trump for failing to provide accurate information, according to the newspaper.

Donald Trump reacted shortly afterwards on the platform itself, in two tweets where he accused Twitter of intervening in his country’s elections, and of censorship. “Twitter is completely crushing FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION, and I, as president, will not allow that to happen,” Trump said in his second tweet about it.

[email protected] is now interfering in the 2020 Presidential Election. They are saying my statement on Mail-In Ballots, which will lead to massive corruption and fraud, is incorrect, based on fact-checking by Fake News CNN and the Amazon Washington Post…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

….Twitter is completely stifling FREE SPEECH, and I, as President, will not allow it to happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

The link Twitter placed under Trump’s tweets points to information about voting by mail in the United States, a practice promoted by California, Minnesota, and other states in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The link is a conglomerate of news from other media such as CNN or The Washington Post explaining why this voting practice is viable.

A Twitter spokeswoman told CNET that Trump’s decision to mark tweets is in line with other Twitter practices on disinformation on the site, such as notices and tags depending on the potential harm from the tweets. The White House did not immediately comment on CNET’s request beyond Trump’s reactions on Twitter.

Twitter’s actions will fuel conservative criticism of the social network for allegedly suppressing their opinion; Twitter has repeatedly denied this.

The same Tuesday, the social network was criticized for not deleting Trump tweets in which it mistakenly suggested that Joe Scarborough, a former US congressman, had murdered Lori Klausutis, an assistant who worked in his Florida office years ago. Klausutis died when he was 28 years old after suffering from a heart arrhythmia, passed out and hitting his head on a desk, according to Politifact, and a possible murder was never suspected. Timothy Klausutis, Lori’s husband, recently wrote a letter to Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s chief executive, asking him to remove Trump’s tweets for the emotional damage they have caused him and other family members, but the company said the tweets they do not violate its rules.

Editor’s Note: This article was updated on May 26 at 7:45 p.m. PST with Trump’s reactions.

