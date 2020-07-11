Twitter lets you choose who can reply to your tweets

Twitter



Twitter announced on May 20 that it is testing a new conversation setting, also known as “no me @,” which will allow users to choose who can — and who can’t — reply to their tweets. Users will be able to select from the options: everyone, people you follow, or only the people you mention in the tweet.

Testing, testing … A new way to have a conversation exactly with who you want.

We’re starting with a small% worldwide, so be sure to see how it works. 👀 pic.twitter.com/LuPenNTPQL — Twitter México (@TwitterMexico) May 20, 2020

When you select any of the last two settings, the reply icon for the tweet will appear in gray, indicating that not everyone can reply to it. However, other people will be able to view, retweet, retweet with Comment, and like those tweets.

The social network indicated that this new function is in the testing phase, so for now only a limited group of people worldwide can use the new configuration from Twitter for iOS, Android and twitter.com.

Twitter humorously showed how this new configuration works through a couple of tweets. For example, the Twitter Comms account wrote “Respond if you want your account to be verified,” while the Twitter account wrote “Respond if you think there is a better app than Twitter.” And yes, both tweets have the response option disabled:

reply if you want to be verified! — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) May 20, 2020

Reply if there’s a better app — Twitter (@Twitter) May 20, 2020

The new response options were announced at CES 2020, where Twitter indicated that this will allow users to have more control over your interactions inside the platform.

