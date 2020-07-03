Twitter is working on a new verification system

Chesnot/ Getty Images



Twitter is working on a new system within the app to verify users on the social network. Jane Wong, a reverse engineering expert, tweeted her finding on Sunday, June 7. Wong posted a screenshot suggesting that the new feature, going out to the public, would be within the app settings under the personal data section.

In an email, Twitter did not deny Wong’s findings, but did not comment beyond a tweet from product director Kayvon Beykpour, who said the social network is working to incorporate the identification process.

If a user is “verified” or authenticated on Twitter, a white and blue hook or popcorn appears next to their name. Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey said in 2018 that the company planned to expand its verification service. The process was temporarily halted in 2017 after verification of an account that belonged to Jason Kessler, the organizer of the Unite the Right demo in Charlottesville, Virginia.

In 2016, Twitter attempted to demystify the verification process by opening an application process for personal accounts, brands, and companies. Twitter listed the requirements for any accounts that requested verification and asked for a brief explanation of why the account wanted to be verified. It is not yet known how different the new function would be within the app. At the time of publishing this article, the Twitter verification program was still on hiatus and was not accepting new requests.

Celebrities and celebrities who abandoned social networks [fotos] To see photos