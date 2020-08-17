Twitter: How to Activate Two-Step Verification Without Using SMS

Angela Lang / CNET



On Twitter, you can choose to receive 2FA codes only through a third-party application or through a dedicated security key instead of via an SMS message to the phone. This form is not only more secure, but it will also allow you to access your codes even if your phone cannot receive text messages — for example, on a long plane flight.

If you have 2FA enabled on your Twitter account or have held back until the company got rid of the SMS requirement, here’s everything you need to know.

Activate 2FA for your Twitter account

If you haven’t taken the time to set up two-step verification on your Twitter account, now is as good a time as any. It only adds a few seconds to the sign-in process, but goes a long way in keeping your account secure. We are going to cover the 2FA setup with a verification app like Google Authenticator or 1Password. If you’re not sure which app to use, we have a best password managers guide, most of which include verification functions.

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani / CNET



This is what you need to do:

Visit section Settings> Account on your Twitter.com account. Select the Account tab, click Security. Then click Two-factor authentication. They will show you three different options: Text message, Verification app and Security key. Choose Authentication app.

The rest of the process will vary depending on which application you use, but it usually consists of scanning a QR code generated by Google that will allow the app to generate your 2FA codes. After scanning the QR code, it will ask you for the six-digit number displayed in your application to verify that everything is correct.

Afterwards, every time you log into your Twitter account, it will ask for the 2FA code after entering your password. Again, it will take two seconds for the process, but it’s worth it.

Jason Cipriani/CNET



Prevent Twitter from sending the codes via text

If you already have two-step verification set up on your account and you use a verification app, it’s a good idea to disable text message codes. This will prevent the possibility of someone gaining access to your account through the SIM swapping.

This is what you should do:

Visit the Account section of your account on Twitter.com. With the Account tab selected, click Security. Then click Two-factor authentication. Uncheck the box next to Text Message and accept the change.

Twitter is not the only one site using 2FA. Apple, Google and Facebook each offer the extra layer of security. Even Fortnite has 2FA. Remember, this extra layer of security is for your protection, and yes, it is a bit inconvenient, but in the end it is much less inconvenient than having to recover your accounts if they were hacked.