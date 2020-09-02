Twitter hides new Trump tweet for containing ‘threat of harm’

Angela Lang / CNET



Twitter hid a new tweet from the president of the United States, Donald Trump, for breaking the site’s use policies. The social network said that the president’s tweet, in which he threatened protesters in Washington, DC, violated his policies that are “against abusive behavior, specifically, the presence of a threat of harm against an identifiable group.”

“There will never be an ‘Autonomous Zone’ in Washington, D.C. as long as I am its president,” Trump wrote, referring to suggestions indicating that protesters could occupy a part of the city. “If they try, they will face serious force!” The president wrote.

We’ve placed a public interest notice on this Tweet for violating our policy against abusive behavior, specifically, the presence of a threat of harm against an identifiable group.https: //t.co/AcmW6O6d4t – Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) June 23, 2020

However, Twitter determined that Trump’s tweet could “be of public interest,” so it remains accessible to other users. Within its policies and guidelines, the social network establishes that the platform makes exceptions regarding tweets from elected officials and the government “given the importance of the public interest in knowing and being able to debate their actions and statements.” By placing a tweet behind a notice, users on the platform will not be able to give it like, retweet it or share it, and the Twitter algorithm won’t recommend it.

This is not the first time that Twitter has hidden, tagged, or deleted a Trump tweet, as the platform recently removed a video of the president for copyright infringement, and in May he tagged two Trump tweets criticizing mail-in ballots. Also, he hid another tweet related to the protests that occurred after George Floyd’s death at the hands of a police officer during the process of his arrest.

At the end of May, Trump signed an executive order which aims to remove immunity from social networks and avoid the supposed censorship of users. However, a group that has the support of Facebook, Twitter and Google filed a lawsuit against the president for violating the right to free expression.

What we know about the second economic aid package for coronavirus [fotos] To see photos

