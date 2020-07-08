Twitter hides a tweet from Trump for glorifying violence

Getty Images



Twitter concealed a tweet from Donald Trump on Friday, May 29, alleging that he violated his rules by glorifying violence and, in addition, deactivated all interactions with it.

Trump’s original tweet, which is hidden on Twitter, was posted on Thursday night, May 28 at 9:53 p.m. U.S. Pacific Time. Hours later the tweet was already hidden and if it can be seen well, the user needs to click on it to read it. “This tweet has violated Twitter’s rules on glorifying violence. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public interest for the tweet to remain accessible,” says the tag posted by Twitter.

On the morning of Friday, May 29, the official White House Twitter account, which has more than 22 million followers, tweeted the same text from Trump’s tweet. The tweet from the White House account was published at 5:17 a.m. in the US Pacific, and a few hours later it was already hidden and with the same legend of Trump’s original tweet.

Trump’s tweet is related to protests taking place right now in Minneapolis, following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a policeman in the arrest process. In the tweet – which is now hidden – Trump said that the army “will be there if necessary and that when the looting begins, the shooting will begin.”

This recent Twitter action comes amid mounting tensions between the company and the White House, after the president signed an executive order asking the government to review section 230 of the federal law known as the Communications Decency Act (CDA). This order gives the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) the responsibility to investigate allegations of political fairness against social media, to determine if its content moderation policies conflict with its neutrality promises.

Also this week, Twitter tagged two Trump tweets criticizing electoral ballots by mail. Under the tweet, Twitter posted the text “know the facts” inviting readers to read more on the subject from various reliable sources.

At press time, Trump had not spoken out on Twitter’s decision to hide his latest tweet.

Editor’s Note: This article was updated on Friday, May 29 at 7:11 am Pacific in the United States to add information about the White House tweet.

