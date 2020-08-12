Twitter has a problem accessing internal tools: report

Chesnot/ Getty Images



Twitter’s internal tools are visible to more than 1,000 people among employees and contractors, increasing the risk of misuse, according to a Reuters report on Friday, July 24.

These tools allow you to change the settings of user accounts or pass control of them to other people and were the same as hackers used to attack and take control of important accounts like those of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Joe Biden and Mike Bloomberg last week.

Twitter did not comment to Reuters.

According to the news agency’s report, access to these tools should be more limited and jeopardizes the security of the accounts, as was already proven in last week’s attack. According to early investigations, the attackers gained access with social engineering targeting Twitter employees.

According to Edward Amoroso, the former head of security at AT&T, the number of Twitter employees with access to these tools is very high. Responsibilities among employees, Amoroso told Reuters, should be divided and access and rights to these tools should be limited based on responsibilities.

